Cape Town - The Stormers made six changes to their team for the United Rugby Championship (URC) clash with the Sharks (kickoff 14:30) on Saturday in the DHL Stadium - their first URC match at home for the year.

Winger Angelo Davids and scrumhalf Paul de Wet get a run in the starting backline, while prop Ali Vermaak, hooker Joseph Dweba, lock Ernst van Rhyn and flanker Ben-Jason Dixon all start up front. Van Rhyn replaces youngster Gary Porter, who has been good since stepping in but missing out on Saturday due to a concussion.

Former Blitzbok Davids will link up with fellow speedster Seabelo Senatla and fullback Clayton Blommetjies in an exciting back-three with the Stormers set to unleash their running rugby on the Sharks again. Both Vermaak and Dweba are excellent scrummagers and should add more firepower to this aspect of the Stormers' game. Dweba will also look to continue his fine form in the lineouts for his side.

This will only be the team's second home match of the year after they played Clermont in January in front of their fans in the European Champions Cup. The rest of the URC matches they played around South Africa and overseas. "We are excited to see what the players coming in can do," John Dobson, Stormers head coach, said in a statement. “Nothing beats playing in front of our fans at DHL Stadium and we have another big crowd coming out on Saturday, which means it will be a special atmosphere.

“Everyone is up for what should be another hard-fought South African derby." Stormers team for Sharks Stormers: 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Angelo Davids, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Marcel Theunissen, 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 6 Deon Fourie (captain), 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 Ernst van Rhyn, 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ali Vermaak.