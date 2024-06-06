Stormers lock in another player as Cape side continues to reinforce spine

The Stormers have been busy over the last few weeks, tying down a number of stars. Lock Adré Smith is the latest Stormers player to sign a new deal after committing to the franchise until 2027. The Stormers hard man in the second row joins teammates Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Dan du Plessis, Ruben van Heerden, Evan Roos, Manie Libbok and Suleiman Hartzenberg in signing new three-year deals.

After joining the Stormers in 2021, the 27-year-old Smith has been a regular feature for the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship. "Adré has what it takes to be a world-class second-row forward and we are all excited to see him continue to grow and reach his considerable potentialm,“ said Stormers director of Rugby John Dobson. "At over two metres tall he has the physical attributes to mix it with any opponent up front and there are few players who are more committed to the cause.

"He will have an important role to play in our team over the next three years and with the list of long-term extensions growing all the time we have every reason to be excited about where this team can get to," he said. Smith said that he wants to make the most of the next three seasons within the Stormers environment. "Since moving here three years ago I have taken my game to another level and I want to continue on that path within this system.