Stormers make eight changes for Lions URC clash

Cape Town - The Stormers will have a much-changed look for their United Rugby Championship clash with the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday. The starting line-up features eight changes to the side that lost to Cardiff in Wales last weekend.

Story continues below Advertisement

Three of those changes are in the backline and five in the forward pack. In the backline, Angelo Davids, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Paul de Wet will all get proceedings underway, while Dan du Plessis moves out to outside centre for the South African derby, which kicks off at 4pm. Up front, Evan Roos starts at No 8, with Junior Pokomela and Hacjivah Dayimani completing the loose trio on the flanks.

In the second row, Marvin Orie is joined by captain Ernst van Rhyn, and in the front row, Neethling Fouche and Brok Harris join the run-on side. The bench features props Ali Vermaak and Sazi Sandi as well as scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies. Stormers head coach John Dobson said that considering there are five Springbok players unavailable, he is pleased with the strength of the squad travelling to Johannesburg.

Story continues below Advertisement

"We have managed to build some good depth already this season and we are really looking forward to seeing what these guys can do up there. "We were obviously disappointed with the result last week and while training time has been limited this week, we can't wait to see how some of these combinations go," he said. Stormers: 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Angelo Davids, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ernst van Rhyn (captain), 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Brok Harris.

Story continues below Advertisement