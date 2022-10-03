Stormers name 28-man travelling squad for URC tour to Italy and Wales

Cape Town — The Stormers have named a 28-man travelling squad for their three-match United Rugby Championship (URC) tour to Italy and Wales. The defending champions kicked off their title defence with home wins against Connacht and Edinburgh. Over the next three weeks away, they will meet Zebre Parma, Ospreys and Cardiff.

Head coach John Dobson said that the squad are looking forward to the different challenges they will face in Europe. "This is a very important tour for a few different reasons and we want to make sure we keep building. "Our opening two wins have got us off to a good start, but we need to show that we can do the job away from home as well.

"There are a few players in this group who are hungry to make their mark, so this will be a good opportunity for them to show what they can do going forward," he said. Stormers touring squad: Kwenzo Blose, Angelo Davids, Hacjivah Dayimani, Paul de Wet, Ben-Jason Dixon, Dan du Plessis, Willie Engelbrecht, Neethling Fouche, Brok Harris, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Herschel Jantjies, Alapati Leuia, Manie Libbok, Godlen Masimla, Salmaan Moerat, Sacha Mngomezulu, Marvin Orie, Junior Pokomela, Evan Roos, Adre Smith, Chad Solomon, Marcel Theunissen, Ernst van Rhyn, Andre-Hugo Venter, Ali Vermaak, Damian Willemse, Nama Xaba, Leolin Zas. @WynonaLouw

