Stormers not focusing on milestones as they chase 15th consecutive win

Durban — The champion Stormers relentlessly roll on in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and on Friday they will be bidding for their 15th consecutive victory when they visit the Ospreys but star flyhalf Manie Libbok says milestones could not be further from the team’s consciousness. “We enjoy it when we win but we then go back to zero and start working hard for the next game ... we are not a team that looks too far ahead,” said Libbok, who likewise said he was not listening to the talk that he is in line for a Springbok call up next month.

“I have a job to do at the Stormers and that is where my focus is,” Libbok added. It was reported in a weekend newspaper that Libbok will tour with the Boks in November after confirmation that Handre Pollard will miss the tour because of a knee injury. The third-placed Stormers will be favoured to continue their winning streak against the ninth-placed Ospreys but they will have to do so without Springbok halfbacks Herschel Jantjies and Damian Willemse, who have been excused the Welsh leg of their team’s tour. Countering their departure will be the arrival of fullback Clayton Blommetjies, who did not travel to Parma for the Zebre game last week due to his wedding.

“We are sending Herschel and Damian home, just for the rest they need to get in after being involved in the series against Wales and the Rugby Championship,” assistant coach Dawie Snyman said from Italy on Monday — the Stormers will leave for Wales on Tuesday. “Clayton had his wedding. Fortunately, he said he will have his honeymoon at a later stage, so he is on his way.” On the injury front, Snyman confirmed that Chad Solomon injured a bicep muscle against Zebre shortly after he took the field from the bench, and that JJ Kotze will be joining the squad in Wales after proving his fitness in the Toyota Challenge match against the Pumas at the weekend.

“We are still waiting to see what’s happing with Chad. He tore his bicep,” said Snyman. “Luckily, JJ went well over the weekend against the Pumas and he will get on the plane to come over and join us as backup.” Snyman said that Sacha Mngomezulu’s impressive performance against Zebre in his debut in the URC has deepened the team’s options. “At this stage, we have a little bit of depth, especially with Sacha coming through,” Snyman said. “It’s great that he can play next to Manie, at inside centre. He will be learning from Manie and, at some stage this season, he will step in at flyhalf when we need to give Manie a breather.

