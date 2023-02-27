Stormers want to maintain killer instinct against the Sharks

Cape Town - They want to have that killer instinct every weekend on match-day so the Stormers will be going for the jugular when they take on the Sharks in Cape Town on Saturday (kick-off 2.30pm) in the United Rugby Championship (URC). After the Durban side suffered a loss at the hands of Ulster this past weekend, the Cape side is well aware that a wounded and potentially dangerous Sharks outfit will make the trek to the DHL Stadium.

Story continues below Advertisement

A victory for the Stormers will make it a clean sweep over South African opponents in the URC this season and on top of that the home side can clinch the SA Shield for a second consecutive season. According to Rito Hlungwani, forwards coach of the Stormers, they want to be ruthless and clinical despite what's happening in their opponent's camp.

"Regardless of whether they come here hurting or emotional or highly motivated, the key thing for us is can we have that same team killer instinct against them that we had (in Durban the last time) or against the Bulls (at Loftus)," Hlungwani said. "We challenged ourselves this week (to do that) and we want to challenge ourselves consistently. That's the one thing we have spoken about.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The last time the two teams met in the URC, the Stormers dominated at the Shark Tank and returned to Cape Town with a 46-19 bonus point victory. Hlungwani believes that despite the Sharks' woes, they will target Saturday's clash as a chance to turn things around. He added that teams do go through slumps and it could be any reason like scrums or line-outs not functioning. "It could be anything for them but I really think they're a good team with good coaches and they will be able to turn things around.

Story continues below Advertisement

"It happens to the best of us. The key thing is just to pick yourself back up and stick to your systems and structures. ALSO READ: 5 Things the Stormers need to focus on ahead of Sharks clash "Hopefully not this weekend, but I know the Sharks will turn a corner soon.”

Hlungwani confirmed that flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis and hooker JJ Kotze are back in training and available for selection. ALSO READ: A performance like this is disrespectful to our country says Blitzboks coach Sandile Ngcobo Exciting loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani is also looking sharp in training, according to Hlungwani. They still need to decide on his availability though.