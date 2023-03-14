Stormers welcome their Springboks back after a near month-long absence

Cape Town — They brought fresh energy to the camp and lifted the Currie Cup team when the Springbok players of the Stormers started sweating with the expanded group in Bellville this week. Regular captain Steven Kitshoff, prop Frans Malherbe, lock Marvin Orie and utility back Damian Willemse all linked up with their Stormers teammates on Monday after spending almost a month in camp with the Springboks ahead of the World Cup later this year in France.

The four joined 10 other Springbok players at the camp that was held in Cape Town and Stellenbosch. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DHL Stormers (@dhlstormers)

But they returned to the Stormers fold full of energy despite being put through their paces by Boks strength and conditioning coach Andy Edwards the last couple of weeks. It's unlikely that they will be thrown into the Currie Cup competition by Western Province head coach John Dobson, but the fact that they're training with the team means that the returning guys are eager for some rugby. The WP team will face the Bulls on Friday and although Kitshoff and company would love to travel to Loftus, they'll most likely only run out against Leinster next weekend in Ireland.

"They brought great energy to the squad and an element of professionalism this week. They are really pushing the guys around them," Gareth Wright, Stormers and WP kicking coach, said about the returning Boks. "They bring a certain standard that you almost can't coach. You'd expect that from guys who've been in the national set-up for a number of years now. "The guys just wanted to get out there to make sure they contributed to hopefully have the team (in the Currie Cup) perform this weekend."

Dobson said last week that he would rather have his Springboks return in a match in Ireland than the Currie Cup, which they can benefit more from. Leinster has never beaten the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship (URC) after a weakened outfit lost to the reigning URC champions in Cape Town last season. The Irish province also lost against the Bulls in the semifinal in front of their home crowd last year. It's not quite a top-of-the-log clash, but Leinster only needs one more victory to seal the top spot and a possible home semi- and final in the competition.