Stormers won’t underestimate Lions, says Dawie Snyman

Durban — Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman has warned his charges to prepare for the Lions team that recently won three overseas matches in a row rather than the side that was smashed by the Sharks in Durban last week. Snyman reckons the Lions’ performance at Kings Park was an aberration and not their norm and he points out how well the Lions scrapped to victories on their overseas United Rugby Championship (URC) tour.

In fact, the Lions were the only South African team to go unbeaten after defeating the Ospreys, Cardiff and Edinburgh. Snyman also implored the Stormers players to make full use of their opportunities in Saturday’s New Year’s Eve clash at the Cape Town Stadium. “It was the mistake we made a year ago when we played against them,” said Snyman. “The Lions’ away record on tour this year was very good. So they are a team that can go on the road and play really well. Those victories that they got overseas … they ground them out. They got stuck in.

“From our side, we need to be accurate and not too loose so that we give them opportunities. “They have got great individuals, guys that can finish like Edwill van der Merwe and Rabz Maxwane, who have plenty of speed,” added Snyman. “We will respect that.” The Lions, of course, shocked the Stormers this time last year in Cape Town.

“It was a massive turning point in our season, but it was a year ago,” Snyman reflected. “We have evolved as a team. “It’s not really a factor for this weekend. We have developed and they have also changed as a team. They also have new coaches. We won’t look too much at that performance going into Saturday. “The one thing we realised from that game was that we were on the right track regarding our opportunities, but we had to make sure we executed. We also conceded too many turnovers on that day. After that loss, we came together and made plans for us going forward.”

