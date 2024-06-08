Streaky Stormers bow out to Glasgow in United Rugby Championship

Tries from Sebastian Cancelliere, Henco Venter and Ross Thompson helped Glasgow Warriors book their place in the semi-finals of the United Rugby Championship with a 27-10 win over the Stormers in Scotstoun on Saturday. A cagey contest caught fire in the second half when the two sides traded three tries in just seven minutes, with Warriors also benefiting from some poor kicking from Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok who missed all four efforts from the tee.

Glasgow’s reward is a last-four tie against Munster in Limerick next weekend as they look to move closer to their first piece of silverware since 2015. The Scottish side should have moved in front with the first real attacking move from either team.

It's an instant response from @GlasgowWarriors 🤯



Sebastian Cancelliere dances across the whitewash for the score 🕺#BKTURC #URC #GLAvSTO pic.twitter.com/RlXGKFuvqv — BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) June 8, 2024 Letting the ball do the work Their forwards stole the Stormers line-out before feeding the ball through multiple pairs of hands until it reached Cancelliere on the opposite flank.

The Argentinian winger waited to draw his man before passing inside to George Horne who fumbled the pass, knocking the ball on right in front of the line. Stormers were enjoying plenty of possession, too, and elected to kick for the posts after Zander Fagerson was penalised by the referee for using hands on the floor. It was a tricky kick for Libbok in the wind and he pulled his effort wide of the posts.

Warriors rarely kick for the posts but elected to take the three points on offer when Stormers were pinged, Horne atoning for his earlier error by making a straightforward kick. There was a moment of concern for Kyle Steyn after the Glasgow captain caught Stormers fullback Warrick Gelant with his arm as the pair contested a high kick. The TMO and the referee consulted before deciding a penalty was sufficient punishment, with Libbok again failing to find the target from the tee.

When the home side were then awarded a scrum penalty, they again went for the posts rather than the corner and Horne made no mistake in doubling his side’s lead. 😮‍💨 Ben Loader sneaks over in the corner for DHL @TheStormers 💪



Still all to play for against Glasgow Warriors 🤩#BKTURC #URC #GLAvSTO pic.twitter.com/6ohjmxMpsM

— BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) June 8, 2024 Stormers their own worst enemy Stormers’ cause was not helped when they lost their captain Salmaan Moerat to a yellow card in the second half after making head on head contact with Warriors’ replacement Nathan McBeth. Even with a man fewer, however, it was the visitors who stayed on top and they got their reward with the first try of the game.

It was a terrific move, Gelant feeding Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu who in turn offloaded to Ben Loader who scored in the corner. Libbok could not add the extras from out wide. That temporarily stunned the home crowd, but it was not long before they had a score of their own to celebrate. Stormers bobbled the kick-off providing Sione Tuipulotu with possession and the Scotland centre’s mazy run set up Cancelliere to score, with Horne converting.

The game had by now burst into life and Stormers gave themselves another lifeline when Paul de Wet dummied and burst over from close range. But Libbok again missed the conversion, from right in front of the posts, and Warriors’ second try of the match settled the outcome. Venter was the man to dive over after a series of pick-and-goes, before Thompson capped his 50th appearance by diving over right before the full-time hooter to complete the scoring.