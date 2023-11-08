The new Pieter-Steph du Toit? Stormers’ Evan Roos impresses in new blindside flank role

Evan Roos’ growth as a rugby player will be heightened by playing at blindside flank. That was the word from Stormers assistant coach Labeeb Levy on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Benetton. Kick-off is at 5pm.

Springbok loose forward Roos has been a specialist No 8 for most of his career, but lined up in the No 7 jersey in last Friday’s 20-9 defeat to the Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium. And while some critics have opted to focus on his ill-timed yellow card – for tackling Glasgow flank Matt Fagerson off the ball after a scuffle – Roos was prominent with his powerful carries up the middle on attack, while he got through a fair share of defensive work as well. Having missed out on the Springbok World Cup squad, the 23-year-old will be keen to get back into the national picture in next year’s June Test series – set to be against Ireland – through his Stormers performances.

“Apart from the yellow card and one dropped ball, he had a very good game. His ability to get over the advantage line and just draw in players – he is just so good at that,” Levy said from Treviso in Italy yesterday. “But also his ability post that to get back into the game and have another crack, he is so good at that. “He played on the flank last weekend, but he must play rugby first, which is as a loose forward, although there are roles per position. I think it is good for his rugby intellect to play various positions, which makes him more marketable, if I can say that.

“It is like a four lock who can play at five, an inside centre who can play outside, a flyhalf who can play at fullback. It just gives you more rugby IP (intellectual property), which he is gaining now. “He is obviously our (first-choice) eight, but he had a good game, from a performance perspective in terms of how many battles he was involved in – we were quite happy with that. “Ja, he was a bit disappointed with the yellow card, so the players spoke among themselves about it, and it’s something he would look to improve on and not get another one.”

The Capetonians were well in contention to pull off what would have been a memorable victory over the Glasgow Warriors last Friday, but a lack of discipline and a faltering line-out contributed to the 20-9 defeat at Scotstoun Stadium. Springboks Roos and Joseph Dweba both received yellow cards, for foul play and a dangerous tackle, respectively, and the Stormers had to play with 13 men late in the first half and early in the second. But even before that, the visitors coughed up possession from the lineout when on attack, while they also lost the ball a few times when inside the Glasgow half.

They can’t afford to make those same mistakes against a Benetton team loaded with Italian internationals, as well as former All Black and Tongan World Cup centre Malakai Fekitoa. “Our forwards coach Rito (Hlungwani) has addressed it. A lineout is not something you can get emotional about. They must be calm and have had good, hard, honest talks. We can’t get overanxious about it, and must just fix it. There are a few new staff there with Salmaan (Moerat) out,” Levy said.