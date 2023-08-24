‘This is an honour I will not take for granted,’ says new Stormers captain Salmaan Moerat

Springbok Salmaan Moerat was on Thursday announced as the Stormers’ regular captain for the new United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup season. Moerat, who missed much of last season due to injury, replaces Steven Kitshoff, who will turn out in the colours on Irish side Ulster.

©️ Your new DHL Stormers captain. The Salmaan Moerat era has begun.



🗣️ 'I know how much this team means to the people who support us and I'll be doing everything I can to continue making them proud'



📢 Full announcement https://t.co/qrv9k77SwM#iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/cpCohfEAmz — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) August 24, 2023 “It is a huge honour to captain the DHL Stormers and certainly not something that I will take for granted,” the Springbok lock said on Thursday. “I know how much this team means to the people who support us and I’ll be doing everything I can to continue making them proud of us.

“I couldn’t be happier to be back to full fitness and putting in the hard work in pre-season with the rest of the team. We have a lot to be excited about and I know the motivation levels among the squad are at an all-time high,” he said. According to Stormers coach John Dobson, Moerat was the obvious choise to take over the captaincy from the departing Kitshoff. “Salmaan is a fantastic rugby player, a proven leader and most importantly a top human being who embodies what we want our team to be about.