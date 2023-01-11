Thomas the Tank keeping an eye on the Rugby World Cup

Johannesburg — Thomas du Toit is focused on the here and now, although he is not immune to peering just a little bit further into the future … it is a Rugby World Cup year after all. The Springbok prop admitted as much — he is only human after all — but with his feet firmly planted on the ground, explained that the ambition of playing for the national team at France 2023 can only be achieved by performing for the Sharks.

Story continues below Advertisement

Said The Tank while speaking to the media on Wednesday: “It is a World Cup year, so it is a very important year for myself and for the country. “My biggest goal is, obviously, to make that squad for the World Cup. I’m putting that a little bit in the back mirror and looking just a little bit more forward. “The most important game is the upcoming one. For me, it is important to play every game very well so that I have consistent performances, and so that I can have something to look at that needs to be improved or worked on going into the World Cup.”

That upcoming game and immediate concern for Du Toit and Co is on Saturday when the Sharks face Union Bordeaux Begles in the return fixture of the Heineken Champions Cup at Hollywodbets Kings Park (kick-off 5.15pm). The Shark are in a good position to win the match, now that they will be returned to full-strength, and possibly qualify for the Round of 16 with a game in hand. Du Toit was also non-committal about his future beyond this season. The departure of Springbok captain and Sharks teammate Siya Kolisi to French club Racing 92 later this year, has opened up speculation and rumours aplenty regarding the futures of the current Bok players.

Story continues below Advertisement

Just this week, Bok hooker Malcolm Marx was linked to a big money move to Munster from Japanese outfit Kubota Spears. It was later revealed that the Irish franchise would not be seeking a deal with Marx. Du Toit has also been linked to signing on with English club Bath — a deal that was reported done and dusted — but talk that was repudiated by the 27-year-old. “I haven’t signed anything,” Du Toit said, “and my contract just ends at the end of the season ... Nothing is set in stone.” @FreemanZAR

Story continues below Advertisement