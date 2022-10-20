Three reasons why the Stormers should win Saturday’s URC clash against Cardiff

Cape Town — It's a pity the Stormers couldn’t keep their United Rugby Championship winning streak alive last week, and they came close to doing so, but “could have” and “should have” are two fruitless territories. Ospreys threw a soaking wet blanket over the reigning URC champions’ impressive 14-match winning run by scoring a late converted try in horrible conditions to have the game end in a 16-16 draw.

Story continues below Advertisement

Yes, stretching those winning digits to 15 would have been the first prize, and while the Stormers sure have work-ons, there is no reason to lament over what went down in Wales last Saturday. If anything, they could have done much worse considering the weather and their lack of recent experience in such conditions. Going into their clash against Cardiff this Saturday, the Stormers will be looking to remain unbeaten and return home on a high. And they should.

While Cardiff have won back-to-back matches - getting the better of the Dragons in their latest W - their next challenge is a different beast and the Stormers will only be motivated not getting a win at the Swansea.com Stadium. So, here are three reasons why the Stormers will not be beaten at Cardiff Arms Park. The return of Frans Malherbe

Story continues below Advertisement

The scrum hasn’t always been a fountain of rewards for the Stormers this season, but with Frans Malherbe back in the URC mix, we have good reason to be optimistic that things might change in this match. The Bok scrum anchor’s abilities at the set-piece don’t need an introduction, and his presence alone should do a lot for the Stormers’ unit come the time to pack down. And that solid foundation could be an appetising starter before the Stormers’ ever-hungry backs serve the entree on attack.

Story continues below Advertisement

Manie Lib-Bok The Stormers No 10 has been a regular in conversations relating to the green and gold jumper thanks to his sizzling form, and while Johan Goosen was the only flyhalf named in the first group for the en-of-year tour, with Damian Willemse down as utility back, Libbok could find himself on tour as back-up to that duo or in SA A’s tour matches against Munster and Bristol Bears. Not that he needs any motivation given the way he has been performing, but I would imagine the prospect of heading abroad with the Springboks - and knowing that his contributions haven’t gone unnoticed by the Bok coaching staff - should bump up that motivation even more.

Lineout mission The Stormers don’t need to be reminded that their lineout needs some fixing. They weren’t given a gap to get their maul drives going last week, and those attempts weren’t made any easier by the preceding troubles at the lineout.