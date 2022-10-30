Van Staden v Tshituka headlines five key player battles between Bulls and Sharks

Cape Town – The Bulls went all the way to the United Rugby Championship final last season, beating the Sharks in the quarter-final along the way. But can the Durban side repeat last term’s league-stage triumph at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday (3pm kickoff)?

Here are five key head-to-head player battles that could decide the outcome… Johan Goosen v Aphelele Fassi Both players have missed out on the Bok Test squad, and will be SA A teammates on the November tour.

Goosen is playing out of position at fullback, but Bulls coach Jake White believes he has the “same skill-set in some ways” to Kurt-Lee Arendse, and he will hope that the former Cheetahs star can produce some magical moments on attack, as well as use his big boot to win territory. Fassi has fallen down the Bok pecking order, and must showcase his special touch with ball-in-hand to give the Sharks backline real bite.

Cornal Hendricks v Francois Venter Hendricks will be over the moon with his call-up to the SA A squad this week after a number of years outside the national set-up due to his heart condition.

He has been a consistent performer for the Bulls, whether at No 12, 13 or 14. But he will have his hands full in facing Venter, who will want to make a big impression in his return to South Africa after his English club Worcester went belly-up. Hendricks will look to use his footwork to get the better of Venter, who is a solid defender and can put his teammates away with a few clever offloads. Marco van Staden v Vincent Tshituka

Rassie Erasmus explained that Tshituka is not yet eligible for Springbok selection, and someone who has perhaps benefited from that is Van Staden, who is part of the Test squad. But what better way for the No 7 to prove once again that if his papers are sorted out, he should be immediately called up to the national side than at Loftus Versfeld. Van Staden has developed his game considerably since first emerging primarily as a fetcher flank for the Bulls in years gone by.

He now carries strongly as well, and is of course a deadly tackler too. Tshituka is the all-action ball-carrier who was a Lions stalwart, and would want to establish himself in the same manner for the Durbanites. Ruan Nortje v Hyron Andrews

Nortje will be disappointed that he missed out on the Bok Test squad, having been chosen in the SA A group. He was outstanding for the Bulls in the URC last season, earning the Ironman title for most minutes played as he carried the ball impressively to add to his lineout prowess. But he will have another beanpole to contend with in the shape of Andrews, who is light on his feet and gets high into the air in the lineouts.

In the same way, though, Nortje will try to poach a few Sharks throw-ins as well. Gerhard Steenekamp v Thomas du Toit Du Toit is pushing hard for the Bok No 3 jersey occupied by Frans Malherbe, and one of the major plusses in his game is his scrummaging.

The former Cape schoolboy has always been excellent in the tight-loose as he relishes taking the ball into contact and contesting the breakdowns as well. Steenekamp, though, has stood strong in an ever-improving Bulls scrum, but he will face the heat head-on from Du Toit today. If Steenekamp can just stand his ground and not concede any penalties, the Bulls will be well on their way to victory.