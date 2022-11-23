Vincent Tshituka finding his feet in Durban after joining Shark from the Lions

Johannesburg — The Sharks can easily count how many of the Springboks players they will miss this weekend but the tangible impact on their preparations and eventual showing against Cardiff Rugby may be unquantifiable. The list of players not available for selection for Sunday’s return to United Rugby Championship (URC) action at Hollywoodbets Kinga's Park includes: Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Thomas du Toit, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Grant Williams, Jaden Hendrikse and Makazole Mapimpi.

Add the injured Lukhanyo Am and Aphelele Fassi to that list, and one can appreciate the magnitude of the skillset that will not be available this weekend, and quite possible for the next couple weeks as well. To say that the Sharks depth will be tested this weekend, is perhaps, then an understatement. Nevertheless, new Sharks recruit Vincent Tshituka remains confident that the team have the personnel and talents to overcome the Welsh-franchise on Sunday (kick-off 6pm). Indeed, the 24-year-old believes it will be a boon for his side. The Sharks – much like their fellow South African franchises have a hellacious schedule before them, which will see them play URC throughout December and January; and also compete in European Club Professional Rugby sanctioned events.

For the Sharks that means Heineken Cup fixtures against Harlequins and Bordeaux Begles home and away as well, so a squad that is fit and match ready will be important in the coming weeks. “It is the purpose of the unions to create as many world class players as possible,” Tshituka said pragmatically, when asked if it was unfair to play with such a deficit. “We are fortunate to have 10 players now that are away on international duty. It is a good thing for the squad, simply because it allows everybody to get the opportunity to play during these next 10 to 12 weeks.

“It is going to be a massive squad effort … there will be a lot of travelling between games. We might not get as much recovery time as we like. “Although we would like to have our Springboks back, it is a good opportunity to get everybody on-board and prepared for the coming weeks.” But first, the Sharks will have to overcome Cardiff Rugby.

“The set-piece battles are going to be a massive one specifically going into this weekend,” Tshituka explained, regarding what the Durban-based team is expecting from the visitors. “They have a really good set-piece and a lot of their game is derived from their set-pieces. That is why it has been one of our focusses that we worked hard on (this week).” Tshituka is newly arrived at the Sharks after departing the Lions earlier this year. Thus far he has played two games for the union and will surely add a third cap this weekend.

Moreover, the loose-forward believes that he has finally come to grips with the culture and style of his new home. “I am definitely finding my feet. Obviously, after coming back from injury, it did take a bit longer than what I expected. “I am in a better space now. I am in a good place.

“One of the reasons I actually came to the Sharks was because of the depth and the competition – it is one way to hold yourself accountable to a world-class standard. You are surrounded by world class players. “It is a thing that I keep in the back of my mind and it constantly keeps me at my best as well. I have found my form a lot quicker, so it is something that I have been working on.” @FreemanZAR