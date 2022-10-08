WATCH: Coach Ivan Rooyen sings the praises of impressive Lions troops

Johannesburg - Ivan van Rooyen first described it as their best win on tour, and then after a brief moment retconned that statement to decree it was, in fact, their biggest triumph in the United Rugby Championship. Very few will be able to argue against the head coach’s statement as the Lions finished up their European tour with a clean sweep of victories after defeating a Test-ladened and internationally experienced Edinburgh 22-19 on Friday night at a cold and wet DAM Health Stadium.

At the beginning of the season, the Joburg think tank’s goal was a top 8 finish and after defeating the Ospreys, Cardiff and now the Scottish franchise, they have the perfect platform to do so. The Lions will now enjoy five consecutive games at home in the tournament, three of them this month, starting with Ulster next weekend; and with the foundation solidified, can dream big at the altitude and temperature of Emirates Airline Park. “The crucial victory on tour,” a tired but no doubt elated Van Rooyen mused after the match, “was probably that first one which we managed to sneak in against the Ospreys (won 28-27).”

“It increased the belief. “We are really happy with the work-rate, the work ethic and the preparation from the guys. It showed (Friday night) again with the defensive effort, with the sharpness on attack when we got the opportunity, and the desperateness in the kick-chase. “I really feel the team is in a great place in terms of culture. The guys are willing to really work hard for each other.”

As touched on by Van Rooyen, it was - overall - a gutsy and determined effort from a still relatively young Lions side. The Doornfontein-based side made a staggering 144 tackles during the clash, missing 35 more. Their scramble defence and persistence in that department, however, ensured that they had adequate cover behind the initial line, while they hunted down any gainline breaks with a sense of purpose. They were ruthless in driving back Edinburgh's advances in that respect. Nevertheless, it is an area that they will need to continue to work on to make those first-time tackles stick.

Another crucial department the Lions succeeded in with aplomb on Friday night, was their discipline on defence and generally around the park. In spite of being under the cosh, clambering back in defence, and at times coming under intense and sustained pressure, they refused to make costly errors. In all, they conceded only 11 penalties, and were particularly miserly in the second half. Moreover, several players made a huge statement during the encounter. Eighthman Francke Horn was adjudged Man of the Match, and rightfully so. The 23-year-old was immense and put in a massive shift in both attack and defence. His fellow loosie, Ruan Venter was imposing in his physicality, constantly smashing his way into Edinburgh whenever he had ball-in-hand.

In one instance, and most pleasingly, he crashed his way through and over Scotland international Hamish Watson, sitting the 51-capped Test veteran down and briefly discombobulating The Mish in the process. In the backline, outside-centre Henco van Wyk had arguably his best outing for the team, and by all accounts the bandwagon has left the venue with many new fans of the 21-year-old on board. His partnership in the midfield with Marius Louw is also growing in leaps and bounds. Indeed, the Man of the Match of the Cardiff clash, Louw, had another solid outing and any fears regarding the departure of Burger Odendaal and Wandisile Simelane are quickly evaporating.

“Marra and Henco were beautiful (Friday) tonight,” Van Rooyen gushed. “Just their work-rate, the connectedness, the toughness from their side … “It is nice to see them growing together as well … But, ja, it is nice to see the Horns, the Venters, the front-row – (Ruan) Dreyer in his 100th Lions cap – it is nice to see (them working together. “Everyone refers to the younger guys, but it is nice to see them (the veterans) really standing up in tough conditions. It really shows their character,” he concluded.