WATCH: IOL Sport Show ahead of URC final between Stormers and Munster

Cape Town - The United Rugby Championship (URC) final has finally arrived, and both the Stormers players and coaching staff will be going all out to ensure the Cape outfit defend their title against Munster at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. For coach John Dobson, defending their title will be about proving the Stormers detractors wrong.

"Our big fear was that we couldn't prove that we belong and our win was not a fluke. If you said we were going to the final this season - we lost a few players - it's an incredible feeling for us,” said Dobson. "The only reason we would want to play the game (final) in Cape Town, is for the people. But us going to the Aviva (in Dublin) will be a great experience for the growth of this group and we will put up a good performance.

"It's incredibly special because, and this might be silly, but we will be the only team to have played two finals. It will probably change next year.” Dobson went on to say that the Stormers was the most representative side in the land.

“We are different from every other team (in the country). This team belongs to people across every demographic, and every LSM stand, and our connection with that is so important to us. “Everyone has a story. Marvin (Orie) is from Toilet City in Belhar. Kitsie (Steven Kitshoff) and Frans (Malherbe) keep the brandy sales (going). We are trying to build a special rugby place here.” Stormers skipper and prop Steven Kitshoff will be moving to Ulster next season, and the match will serve as a final farewell for the Springbok.

“The stars have aligned for us to actually have another farewell! It’s special,” the Springbok stalwart said this week,” said Kitshoff. “The biggest task, having reached back-to-back finals, is not dying at the summit. For us, it was about getting over the quarter-final and semi-final hurdles, and then having a full go at the trophy again and try to defend it with everything we’ve got – it’s special to actually play a grand final at Cape Town Stadium. “The emotion will definitely come in afterwards, but it’s about getting the alignment in the team and management to be 100 percent focused on the game.”