WATCH: Lions seeking to end URC tour on a high against Edinburgh

Johannesburg - It might be scorching hot in Johannesburg this week – the type of heat that could flippantly see Eskom connive to up the loadshedding schedule due to their exposed coal supplies spontaneously combusting – but the weather in Edinburgh will be its polar opposite.

Indeed, if our coal supplies were stored in the Scottish capital, the excuse would be that the fuel source is cold and wet – very cold and very wet, mind you. Those are the conditions that the Emirates Lions can expect on Friday night when they meet Edinburgh Rugby in their third and final European tour match in United Rugby Championship action this year (kick-off 8.35pm). The Joburgers’ great hope will be that they can finish off their tour with another victory after two excellent wins against the Ospreys and Cardiff - which was played in similar inclement conditions this past week. But, in spite of Edinburgh having to battle a degree of travel fatigue this week, and two back-to-back losses, as they return from their brief South African jaunt, it will arguably be the Lions’ toughest fixture.

“They are a well-balanced side,” said Ricardo Laubscher of the Scottish franchise. “The kicking battle will definitely be the point of difference again … “They bring a lot of line-speed (in defence). So, for us, from an attacking point of view, it is about how we are going to deal with that line-speed. According to the weather, it might rain on Friday, so we have to plan for that.” It was an opinion echoed by eighthman Francke Horn, who sat alongside the Lions’ attacking coach at their media briefing on Tuesday.

Said the 23-year-old: “Edinburgh is a quality side. “They have a lot of international players. They are coming back now from South Africa with maybe travel fatigue but they are back at home and they are a tough team to beat here. It is a big game for us to try and end (the tour) on a high.” Continuing with Horn, the former Baby Bok has steadily been building a new loose-trio outfit with Sibusiso Sangweni and Emmanuel Tshituka, and the rapport between the loosies has seemingly started to pay dividends. As pointed out by Horn, however, this should come as no surprise.

“S’Bu and I have been coming along since 2019 from the SA Under-20s, so we know each other quite well. Last year, I played a lot with ‘Manu’. “There is a good understanding between the three of us. There isn’t a lot of experience,” he admitted, “but we are bringing something new to the team.” Indeed, Horn revealed that the improved play amongst the loose-trio is a part of a larger discussion between the first eight after the opening game in the tournament.

“The forwards came together after the Bulls game,” he added, “and we felt that we lacked a bit in that department. “We knew we had to make a big step up, and now there is a lot of confidence within the pack. The weather for Friday might be the same, so we can stick to the same plan and maybe just change it a little bit.” The Lions are scheduled to name their matchday 23 for the clash on Wednesday. Once again consistency is expected from head coach Ivan van Rooyen.