Cape Town - He won't be thrown to the wolves after an erratic performance off the kicking tee, missing a potential 15 points that could've secured the win for the Stormers. In fact, at no point in Saturday's United Rugby Championship loss to Munster, was there a thought from the defending campions' coaches to take the kicking duties away from their match-winner Manie Libbok.

The home side lost narrowly 26-24 and could've comfortably taken the win had they used their opportunities for points and Libbok slotted his kicks. Libbok was the one who slotted a touchline conversion in last season's semi-final in the DHL Stadium as the Stormers claimed a narrow win over Ulster to secure a home final. Saturday, though, he missed three penalties - two were practically in front of the posts, and the third within his range, while two conversions also went astray off his tee.

John Dobson, Stormers coach, said despite his off day with the boot, they will continue to back their main man. "It didn't cross our mind, to be honest," Dobson said about relieving his flyhalf of the kicking duties and giving it to someone like Damian Willemse or Clayton Blommetjies. "Remember, we played that semi-final against Ulster and Manie missed a few kicks, but then he slots the one from the corner. That's the thing with Manie, he is always looking forward. He can come right at any time."

Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff also said Libbok will find a solution for his kicking, but it won't help if they are too hard on him. The flyhalf still produced a good performance with the ball in hand and looked for opportunities on the attack, but his primary task of kicking the points when needed is probably the one to get right. "To hammer down on him is probably not the right call. It might damage his confidence further. Yes, it was a bad day kicking to posts but he's a hard worker with a massive work rate.

I truly believe he will have a hard look in the mirror and try to fix it, especially for the last couple of games of the season." The Stormers, currently third on the URC log, face Benetton on Friday in Stellenbosch and will have to win to try and secure second place on the log. If they do get the victory, and second-placed Ulster fall against Edinburgh, the Cape side can still host a semi-final should they make it through the playoffs of the competition.