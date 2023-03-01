WATCH: Seabelo Senatla looks forward to ‘family’ showdown with Werner Kok

Cape Town — Stormers speedster Seabelo Senatla is bracing for a family affair with his Blitzbok brother Werner Kok, in the colours of the Sharks, on Saturday in Cape Town. The flying Senatla recently returned to the starting team playing against the Sharks in Durban after spending time on the sidelines with an injury.

Before the injury, sustained through a dangerous clean-out by Connacht centre Bundi Aki in September last year, Senatla played some of his best rugby in the first season of the United Rugby Championship, winning the trophy with the Stormers. He was keen to continue on from last season before the Aki incident ended chances of that. But Senatla has shifted in seamlessly after returning. The golden-locked Kok missed the match in Durban due to injury, but is back and Senatla is licking his lips at the prospect of playing against him.

The two wings might even oppose each other directly on Saturday. "I'm probably going to go harder on him because you want to have the upper hand, the bragging rights," Senatla said on Wednesday about the prospect of facing Kok and the Sharks.

“I want to be able to say ‘I gotcha’ and we’ll be able to laugh about it afterwards and move on with life. “He (Kok) will definitely try to do the same thing with me. He’ll probably go as hard as he can with me. Afterwards, we’ll grab Nando’s and a cool drink or a beer. “Werries (Kok) always goes hard, but I’m sure he’ll go even harder because it’s me.”

Senatla says he plan on having dinner with Kok on Friday, just like they did before the game last month in Durban. Senatla, Kok, Stormers centre Ruhan Nel and Angelo Davids all played for Neil Powell, Sharks director of rugby, when he was still Springbok Sevens coach.

They all shared a quality moment on the pitch after that Durban game, although things did not end on a good note for Powell and Kok. “What we built with the Sevens was something special. When we said we're family, brothers, we're really not joking. We spend time together, we go out for dinners. It's not just on the field, it transcends the playing field,” Senatla said. @Leighton_K