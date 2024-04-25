WATCH: Stern test awaits Lions as they welcome Munster, says Morne Steyn

There will be no sterner a test than what the Lions will face when they take Munster at Ellis Park on Saturday, according to the Johannesburg outfit’s kicking consultant Morne Steyn. Munster will battle their hosts in the Lions den, and the former Springbok and Blue Bulls legend Steyn knows the monumental task that lies ahead for his side.

Though the Lions are in 11th position on the log, they are just nine points off the third-placed Munster. In fact, the Lions are one of four teams tied on 39 points.

Former Springbok flyhalf Morne Steyn has a few thoughts about the #LIOvMUN in the #URC this weekend@IOLsport @TheStar_news pic.twitter.com/1CuDlgS7Gt — Morgan Bolton (@FreemanZAR) April 25, 2024 ‘Test match rugby’ “Especially now, getting to the end of the season and the play-offs, it is going to be important to play Test-match rugby,” Steyn said on Thursday. With the top eight teams on the table advancing to the playoffs, the pressure will be on the Lions on their home ground to produce a good result

Steyn said a combined effort from the backline would be vital. “We must get more in the other team’s half. We are going to play some quality teams, and we have to be on point now.” “My main focus is to get everyone involved – not just the nines, 10s and 15s,” he explained.

“If you look at the New Zealand and Irish teams, the outside backs are kicking a lot more. That is a big work-on for us in South Africa – the centres and the wingers must be able to kick.” The former ace goal-kicker made specific mention of Marius Louw, Sanele Nohamba and Morne van den Berg for their strong performances recently. “I see a massive improvement in guys like Marius Louw, who is working every day to get in a few strikes. I think you can see the difference,” said Steyn.