WATCH: Stormers’ Deon Fourie is 50-50 for URC semi-final against Connacht

Stellenbosch — Deon Fourie is "50-50 at best" to play on Saturday, but the Stormers have made plans if they cannot pick their talismanic flank for the United Rugby Championship semi-final against Connacht. Stormers coach John Dobson said on Wednesday they are wrapping him in cotton wool because of Fourie's ambitions with the Springboks after the URC ends.

He is of course still in the running to represent the Boks at the World Cup in France later this year and the Cape side are cognisant of this. Therefore they do not want to risk him if his hamstring still gives him trouble by the end of the week. On Wednesday, over 32 000 tickets were sold for Saturday's (4.00pm kickoff) semi. "We will make a call at captain's on Friday," Dobson said.

"It's a tough one because there's no tomorrow after. The semi-final is everything, but if we were to win (and head to the final) and his aspirations (with the Springboks) this year, the consequences are probably a tricky risk to take. "That is where our mind is at the moment. There's no pressure on him, come Friday if he wants to play, that's lekker. We haven't pulled him out yet but made plans without him." According to Dobson, Fourie feels good but his concern is the jackal position (at the breakdown) because that is where he hurt himself against the Bulls.

They can't test him in that position, but he can sprint. "He feels good, but I know there is a bit of worry. And he can't play if there is worry." There is a possibility that Fourie can make an appearance from the replacements bench too if the Stormers need him. His prowess at the breakdown, stealing and slowing down possession of Connacht, and protecting that of the Stormers, will be vital.

"If we are in trouble, call on Brannas (Fourie)," Dobson joked. "But that is an option, we are looking at all three options. We are only making a call on Friday." Bok lock Marvin Orie trained this week, but went for a scan on his shoulder on Wednesday after picking up a knock against the Bulls. According to Dobson, he will be available on Saturday.