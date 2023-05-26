WATCH: URC trophy going nowhere, says Cape Town mayor and Stormers’ fan Geordin Hill-Lewis

Cape Town — Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the United Rugby Championship trophy “is going nowhere” as he expects the Stormers to defend their title when they face Munster in the URC final at a sold-out Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. Hill-Lewis is an avid rugby fan, having been seen a number of times at Stormers matches throughout the season, even spending some time with flyhalf Manie Libbok at training sessions, and therefore believes John Dobson’s team will win back-to-back titles.

“I am so impressed with our Stormers this year. This trophy is going nowhere, and staying in Cape Town for at least another year,” Hill-Lewis told IOL Sport. “The Stormers have looked magnificent this year. There has hardly been any moment of weakness. Of course, anything can happen on game day, but I am fully behind our boys. “Manie is an incredible player. He is going straight to the green and gold (Springboks). He was giving me kicking tips, because I was a lock, and the golden rule for anyone in the tight five, is that you never kick the ball. I am very proud to say I slotted, with Manie’s help, right through the poles.”

The Stormers defeated the Bulls in last season’s final at Cape Town Stadium before 31 000 fans with spectator numbers limited due to Covid-19 restrictions that were still in place at the time. But with all regulations now lifted, the former 2010 Fifa World Cup venue can now house a full capacity of 57 000 spectators. With tickets for the final having been sold out within a few hours, Hill-Lewis is expecting an even better experience for everyone this time around.

“Remember this time last year, and we forget how recent it was, this time last year we still only allowed half the stadium full because of Covid-19 restrictions,” he said.

“This is going to be double the amount of people and it's going to be an incredible atmosphere. I am confident they will come out victorious in front of a capacity of 57 000 people.” Hill-Lewis is fully cognisant of the impact a home final has on the economy of Cape Town, particularly with Irish team Munster being accompanied by 5 000 travelling supporters from Dublin and their strong European currency. “I just want to say welcome to everyone who has made the trek from Ireland to be here. It’s great to have you here. Welcome to the Mother City. Have a wonderful time, make great memories, have great wine, take good photos … but you are not taking this (URC trophy) with you,” Hill-Lewis said.