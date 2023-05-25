Cape Town - There is an old saying in sport about “taking one for the team” and avid rugby fan Edwin Jordaan certainly put his best bum cheek forward on Thursday morning. Desperate to attend Saturday’s sold-out United Rugby Championship (URC) final between the Stormers and Irish side Munster at the DHL Stadium, Jordaan entered a competition on local Cape Town radio station Smile FM.

There has been a clamour for tickets in the city after the final sold out within three hours last Thursday. Smile FM breakfast show host Ryan O’Connor therefore put two tickets up for grabs for anyone willing to show their commitment to the Stormers’ cause.

Jordaan, who already had the Stormers logo inked on his right bum cheek, offered to tattoo the Munster emblem on his left bum cheek in return for the tickets. O’Connor accepted Jordaan’s challenge and called him in-studio to perform the inscription live in front of Cape Town Mayor Geordin-Hill Lewis and URC officials.

After the procedure, that took just over an hour with tattoo artist Melissa Reyneke performing her trade with precision, Jordaan was flaunting his new artwork in the studio. When asked whether it was all painful, Jordaan responded: “Not at all! I’ll do it all over again. It’s amazing! I’m going to the final!” This will be the first time Jordaan will be attending a Stormers match since pre-Covid-19 when he was at the Super Rugby “Super Heroes” clash against the Bulls.

The final product ... Edwin Jordaan is clearly a ‘bok for sports’. The Stormers are the defending URC champions and hoping to claim back-to-back titles in front of 55 00 people on Saturday. Jordaan will also have the opportunity to watch Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff in his last match for the Cape franchise before he moves to Irish team Ulster next season. @ZaahierAdams