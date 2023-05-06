Cape Town - The initial reaction of the Stormers after finding out they'll face the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship quarter-final was one of “no man, not another North-South derby” because they know their luck and winning run against their countrymen is bound to run out. But by the end of the week's build-up to tomorrow's match (kick-off 3.30pm) they are ready to tackle their arch-rivals for a spot in the semi-final of the competition.

The defending URC champions are currently on a five-match unbeaten run against the Pretoria side, and will be looking to make it six in a row against the old foe. “My initial reaction was horror because we have a lot to lose,” Stormers coach John Dobson said about taking on the Bulls in the playoffs. “Maybe we do still have a lot to lose. The feeling was that our luck was bound to run out, but then I looked at Connacht and Munster. They've grown massively.

“Last year you would have said a match against Connacht is a given for me; I'm not too sure it is now. The Bulls we know pretty well and last week (in the Currie Cup) would've helped us a little bit in understanding them (Western Province beat the Bulls 31-7 at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday).”

The Cape side have picked a full-strength side for the clash as fetcher flank Deon Fourie and winger Leolin Zas return to the Stormers’ starting line-up after recovering from injuries. Fourie will be a major boost with his leadership qualities, but also in controlling the breakdown. He's been brilliant when poaching possession at rucks, while he also knows how to tread the fine line between slowing down possession and not giving away penalties. Zas replaces the injured Seabelo Senatla on the wing, with the latter recovering in hospital after being involved in a car accident.

Lock Ruben van Heerden is also in the starting line-up despite injuring his knee against Benetton in the final round-robin match. He trained with a heavily strapped left knee, but will be ready to take on the big forwards of the Bulls.

Dobson was looking to go with a five-three forwards-backs split on the bench, but has instead opted for the sixtwo with Paul de Wet (scrumhalf) and young utility player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu covering the backline. “We were going to go with the five-three split to cover Zas because he hasn't played for so long but last night (the Senatla accident) changed things,” he said. “It's going to be challenging for Zas because of the length of break he had and we couldn't give him a game in the Currie Cup. It's a field where the guys go down; you see that cramping and stretches.

“That's going to be a challenge for him and I'd be surprised if he gets to 80 (minutes); he would have done well. But he is fit and strong and trains, I'm just not sure we will get 80 minutes out of him. It also depends on what the game looks like.” Steven Kitshoff, Stormers captain, said Fourie's breakdown skills and his leadership abilities will be key for the home side as they look to topple the Bulls again. “The warrior mentality, intensity and focus he brings in a game, and that little bit of dog – he stops momentum and gets us momentum at the breakdown – he is crucial in tight games like this and he doesn't stop working.