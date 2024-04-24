We have to back up Leinster performance when we face Munster, said Lions’ Julian Redelinghuys

Lions’ scrum coach Julian Redelinghuys believes they have to prove last weekend’s hammering of Leinster was no fluke when they take on Munster this Saturday.
Playing in front of their home fans, the Lions ran league leaders Leinster off the park last weekend on their way to securing an impressive 44-12 win to keep their United Rugby Championship play-off hopes alive.
Munster were as equally impressive last Saturday as they won a ding-dong battle against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria and should be a tough prospect for the Lions.
Redelinghuys feels their win over Leinster won’t count for much if they can’t follow up that performance when they take on the reigning champions at Ellis Park.
“We’ve already shifted our focus from the Leinster game to Munster. They are the defending champions. They beat the Bulls and they’ve got a great squad. We’re under no illusions as to what they will bring this weekend,” Redelinghuys said in a Zoom call with journalists on Wednesday.
While both Leinster and Munster are stocked with Irish internationals, the two teams are very different in how they play the game, and that’s something the Lions will have to prepare for.
While Leinster like to throw the ball around a bit more, Munster prefer a more conservative type of game - and that’s something the Lions will factor into their preparations for Saturday.
“The receiving of our kicks, working back or to set ourselves into counter, or sending the kicks back, that’s going to be a little bit different to what we experienced this weekend against Leinster,” said the former Springbok prop.
A win on Saturday could see the Lions climb into the top half of the United Rugby Championship, which would put them in the play-offs, and crucially, in the EPCR Champions Cup for the first time.
IOL Sport