We have to back up Leinster performance when we face Munster, said Lions’ Julian Redelinghuys

Lions ’ scrum coach Julian Redelinghuys believes they have to prove last weekend’s hammering of Leinster was no fluke when they take on Munster this Saturday.

Munster were as equally impressive last Saturday as they won a ding-dong battle against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria and should be a tough prospect for the Lions.

Redelinghuys feels their win over Leinster won’t count for much if they can’t follow up that performance when they take on the reigning champions at Ellis Park.

“We’ve already shifted our focus from the Leinster game to Munster. They are the defending champions. They beat the Bulls and they’ve got a great squad. We’re under no illusions as to what they will bring this weekend,” Redelinghuys said in a Zoom call with journalists on Wednesday.