We need to learn fast - Lions skipper Reinhard Nothnagel

Johannesburg - Lions captain Reinhard Nothnagel stated clearly and emphatically on Saturday, after his team’s draw against Dragons in their EPCR Challenge Cup debut, that the excuse that they are a young team can no longer hold water. The Lions were left disappointed after they could manage only a hard-fought 31-31 result against the Welsh-franchise when they expected to enjoy a five-point victory. In the end, they collected three points towards Pool B’s standings in the tournament – two for the result and another for scoring four tries.

Nothnagel made his comments with a view to the Joburgers next Challenge Cup encounter, against Stade Francais this Friday. Said the lock: “The excuse that we are a young team, that must be a thing of the past.

“We are a team that is learning, and we need to learn fast. We will take the three points. It is not what we wanted but it is better than if we lost here. "I don’t think we will have to fire up the guys or give massive speeches to put in a good performance against Stade Francais. I think the boys will relish the opportunity to play for this badge.”

In spite of a lacklustre first half, a spirited second half – coupled with the questionable game-management of the visitors – nearly saw the Lions sneak a victory. Replacement flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse just missed a match-ending penalty from 60m out, and although it secured the draw, Nothnagel was clear that he would back the young flyhalf to do it again if the opportunity arose in future. Moreover, the 24-year-old, who is maturing nicely into his leadership role, mused pragmatically regarding why his team was unable to claim a more favourable result. ALSO READ: Error-strewn, deflated Blitzboks lose to US in bronze medal match at Cape Town Sevens

“The penalty was actually a bit further back,” he explained, “so we wanted to pin them back in their own half but then they (referee Anthony Woodthorpe) gave us another eight meters. “I asked Jordy, ‘are you comfortable,’ and he said, ‘yes, give me a go.’ "I will always back our 10 if he is confident about that kick. I think it was a brilliant kick – it just slipped away to the left-hand side …

“I don’t think the game came down to that last kick at all. I think it was the first 40 minutes that cost us more than anything. You can’t blame Jordy for not kicking that last penalty, I don’t think that is fair towards him. Sharks have plenty of room for improvement despite crucial home win over Harlequins “We were not good in the first half,” Nothnagel reiterated.

“We had way too many defensive penalties, way too many soft penalties, especially close to our line. We had to defend a couple of mauls there, gave up penalty advantages and then they went for the corner again. “I think our first half wasn’t close enough to being clinical. We weren’t good. But credit to the boys, we came back in the second half. We came out, we had a plan and I think we executed it almost to perfection. "If you have to come back from the 24-points they scored in the first half, it will be difficult to beat any team on any day, especially if you concede that many defensive penalties … and we gave away another yellow card again and that put us under massive pressure as well,” he concluded.