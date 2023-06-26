We respect his wishes ... Bulls thank Sbu Nkosi after parting ways with Springbok wing

Johannesburg — The Blue Bulls Company has mutually terminated the contract of Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi with immediate effect, the union revealed via statement on Monday afternoon. In the statement, chief executive officer Edgar Rathbone thanked Nkosi for his service to the team.

"I would like to thank Sbu for all that he has contributed towards our campaigns during his time with us," the statement read. "I know that it wasn't an easy time for him personally, but I am confident that the support we provided to him was invaluable. Having a Springbok winger of his calibre in our team has been a pleasure.

“I know that he now feels as though it is the best time to move on and we respect his wishes.” Nkosi has had a tumultuous time at the union due to reported “mental pressure” associated with playing professional rugby. Late last year, the Bulls revealed that Nkosi had not reported for duty for several days. At the time, his absence had been reported to the police, creating intense speculation and worry regarding his missing person’s case. It later transpired that the 27-year-old had retreated to his father’s house.

Earlier this month, Bulls coach Jake White expressed his disappointment in Nkosi’ recent action, which seemingly criticised the union publicly on social media after he had been given permission by their management to play for the World XV in England. “He’s a talented player but I’m very disappointed with what he wrote on social media,” White said at the beginning of the month. “He knows that I’ve had a meeting with him. Considering the Bulls let him go and play in a game overseas … to read the comments he made was obviously disappointing.

“He’s got to make decisions (about his future), he’s a big boy now. He’s got to make decisions about where he wants to go, and it’s not always in anyone else’s hands other than the player. “At this point in time, he’s not playing well enough, he’s not training hard enough, I don’t see him enough for him to warrant selection above guys who have been training in the group anyway. “It’s not for me to discuss a guy’s future; as I said, he’s a big boy now, a World Cup-winning Springbok – he must make decisions about where he wants to be and make sure those decisions are in the best interests of himself and the club.”