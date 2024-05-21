We will be better for the knockouts, warns Bulls coach Jake White

As the United Rugby Championship takes a break this week ahead of the final round of group matches, high-flying Bulls coach Jake White is not concerned about complacency in his camp. The Bulls take on the Sharks on June 1 at Kings Park in Durban, with a home quarter-final already secured.

After their 56-35 win over Benetton over the weekend and other results which also went their way, the Bulls are second on the URC log. The Bulls are on 61 points, two behind table-toppers Munster. With Munster taking on the sixth-placed Ulster in their final group match, the Pretoria side have a definite chance of finishing top of the table ahead of the knockout stages.

Rugby Saturdays at LOFTUS = UNMATCHED ⚡️🐂![CDATA[]]>👀![CDATA[]]>📸#BackTheBulls | #DefendTheHerd pic.twitter.com/MmteMx7K2k — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) May 21, 2024 ‘We will find it anyway’ If the 13th-placed Sharks do manage an upset, the Bulls can finish no worse than fourth — but they will want to keep up their winning momentum at all costs.

White said that his skipper Ruan Nortje will be adopting a knockout approach in their preparations over the next week. “He gives the team his word that when we have to defend and we are not 30 points up, that the mental attitude will be different. I don’t want to say it’s natural or normal, but he’s just saying it’s something that we are going to have to find, and he thinks we will find it anyway.” White was also in no doubt that his side’s defence would be good enough.

“The last two weeks, the teams we’ve played have kicked into the corner and had many opportunities to test us, and we haven’t passed that test. “So, we won’t have as many entries into our 22, because teams will take the points. And with all the lessons we’re learning in these games, I’ve got no doubt we will be better by the time the knock-out stages come around. “I’m not worried (about the defence) ... When I say not worried, I mean it’s about coaching.