We won’t underestimate Zebre, says Stormers assistant coach Norman Laker

Cape Town — There is no doubt as to who the favourites are going into the Round Four United Rugby Championship (URC) clash between the Stormers and Zebre. It's the defending champions against last season’s bottom-of-the-log side, but the Stormers won't be making the mistake of underestimating the Italians.

Story continues below Advertisement

The two sides will meet in Parma on Saturday (kick-off 4pm), and while the Stormers demolished Zebre 55-7 at the Danie Craven Stadium last season, they are well aware of progress Zebre have made. "It’s definitely not a team we will be underestimating," Stormers assistant coach Norman Laker said. "They had very close games against Leinster and the Sharks. They are a well-coached team, so we are looking forward to the game.” The Stormers defence coach assured the media that they aren't going to focus on last year's result. Instead, they are channelling their focus into righting the wrongs from their Round Three win over Edinburgh.

“I was chatting with a few of the players last night and I said that in that game in Stellenbosch, it was just a very good performance from us. We were very clinical. We were at our best and controlled the game really well. “We know what to expect from the game on Saturday. It’s going to be a tight match. It was good to get that comeback against Edinburgh. We are focusing on ourselves and correcting the mistakes we made in the previous match.” @WynonaLouw

Story continues below Advertisement