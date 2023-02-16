We’d like to keep Aphelele Fassi, says Sharks’ Neil Powell as Stormers circle

Durban — Sharks Director of Rugby Neil Powell has acknowledged that the Durban team are in a fight to keep Aphelele Fassi at Hollywoodbets Kings Park but says right now the focus of Fassi and all at the Sharks is beating the Lions in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) match in Johannesburg. The red-hot Fassl’s contract at the Sharks finishes at the end of this year and the Stormers have admitted that they are targeting his signature as John Dobson continues to build a dream attacking machine.

Speaking at the team announcement for the crucial fixture against the Lions, Powell said: “We are negotiating with Fassi and we would like to hold on to him, but we will talk in-depth with him at an appropriate time because all of our focus has to be on this game ahead of us.” The alarm bells indeed have been ringing in the Shark Tank since a heavy loss at home to the Stormers and Powell says their analysis revealed a number of things could have been done differently in the build-up. “We had a good look at what went wrong, looking at our preparation and the game itself. As a coaching staff, we could maybe have managed the week better in our rushed return from Edinburgh, and we learn from that.

“We know we are a lot better team than what we showed and we have shut the door on it and shifted our focus onto the Lions.” To that end, Powell said a strong start is a priority. “Starting well gives you a foundation and we have seen how good the Stormers are at it — they come out of the blocks and build up quick leads and then control the game from that position.

“We have learned the hard way that we can’t wake up 20 minutes into the game and 21-0 down and expect to win from there …” The Sharks have been boosted by the return of the irrepressible duo of wing Werner Kok and scrumhalf Grant Williams while the forwards will have a second-half injection from livewire flankers Vincent Tshituka and Dylan Richardson. Powell has selected a six-two split on the bench, an acknowledgement of just how physical he expects the Lions to be.

In other changes, Dan Jooste replaces Kerron van Vuuren at hooker and Hyron Andrews makes way for Reniel Hugo at lock. Williams returns Cameron Wright while at outside centre Francois Venter takes over from Ben Tapuai, who is the flyhalf cover among the replacements. The final change sees Kok replacing Marnus Potgieter on the wing.