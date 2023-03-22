Well-rested Stormers star Damian Willemse ‘buzzing’ for Leinster challenge

Cape Town — Damian Willemse has experienced most of the best things in rugby in his glittering career so far. Still just 24, the Springbok utility back from Strand in the Western Cape has tasted success in the Rugby World Cup, United Rugby Championship and Currie Cup, has played at flyhalf, inside centre and fullback and even had a short stint at Saracens in England.

“We’re all excited, being our first trip to the RDS Arena, and Leinster is a great side and they’re the log leaders. I’m buzzing for the challenge,” the 27-Test-capped Bok told the Stormers website on Wednesday. “If we play to our strengths and implement the game plan that we want to play, it’ll be a huge confidence boost for us going into the play-offs. “We’re going there to make ourselves proud. We might play them again in the final if both teams advance in the competition, so we’re going there to win the game.”

It was almost like a pre-season schedule, in order to prepare the players for a gruelling few months before the Rugby World Cup starts in September. The Stormers have been going well in the Boks’ absence – having secured the SA Shield by beating the Bulls, Sharks and Lions home and away – but it will take a monumental effort to topple the unbeaten Leinster in Dublin. “The mental break for me, being off for a few weeks and resting the body as well, helped a lot,” Willemse said.

“The conditioning camp was tough; we pushed ourselves to another level, and I think the preparation from Andy Edwards (head of athletic performance for the Boks) and the medical team was great, and put us in a good position to go back to our franchises and compete to the best of our ability and stay sharp. “The boys have been playing great rugby and standing up to some tough challenges, home and away. I’m immensely proud of each and every squad member for keeping our dream alive in the URC, and credit to the coaches as well. “It shows that we’re all working towards a common goal, and everyone’s buying into it. Winning the SA Shield again is also great for us … very happy with us claiming it. But we know we still have to go another step if we want to defend our URC title.”