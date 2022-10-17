What we learnt from this past weekend’s United Rugby Championship action

IOL Sport’s rugby writers take a look at what caught their eye in the various games involving the South African teams in the United Rugby Championship over the weekend. BULLS: Lineouts, breakdowns must be fixed

It’s one thing trying to give a youngster experience, but for Jan-Hendrik Wessels, his lineout-throwing is letting him down. Bulls coach Jake White must try to restore Wessels’ confidence off the bench and introduce veteran hooker Bismarck du Plessis – in the absence of the injured Johan Grobbelaar – for Friday’s clash against Benetton. The Bulls need to sort out their breakdown work as Munster flooded the area and showed greater physical intensity in general on Saturday.

The Pretoria-based team are usually a free-flowing attacking outfit at Loftus, but need to find ways to hold onto the ball in wet and windy conditions as well. Ashfak Mohamed’s Best XV: 15 Kurt-Lee Arendse 14 Anthony Volmink 13 Henco van Wyk 12 Dan du Plessis 11 Leolin Zas 10 Manie Libbok 9 Paul de Wet 8 Francke Horn 7 Ruan Venter 6 Emmanuel Tshituka 5 Marvin Orie 4 Eben Etzebeth 3 Thomas du Toit 2 Bongi Mbonambi 1 Simphiwe Matanzima LIONS: Staying calm will be key

The Joburgers played some brilliant rugby, but still came unstuck against a more composed Ulster on Saturday. After the loss, coach Ivan van Rooyen opined that a lack of composure, and perhaps too much frantic energy cost them the clash. Indeed, the Lions seemed to rediscover the problems that plagued them last season in that they rushed in before considering all their options. In the coming weeks, they must instead trust in their systems, their game plan and themselves.

Morgan Bolton Best XV: 15 Kurt-Lee Arendse 14 Anthony Volmink 13 Henco van Wyk 12 Marius Louw 11 Werner Kok 10 Manie Libbok 9 Paul de Wet 8 Francke Horn 7 Ruan Venter 6 Emmanuel Tshituka 5 Marvin Orie 4 Eben Etzebeth 3 Thomas du Toit 2 Bongi Mbonambi 1 Simphiwe Matanzima SHARKS: Boks for days The manner in which the Sharks brutally dispatched Glasgow Warriors in the last quarter on Saturday, is a warning to the rest of the teams in the URC that they will be a tough team to beat at full strength. The Sharks can boast a pack close to Springbok strength and we saw how their backs thrived in having quick possession.

Mike Greenaway’s Best XV: 15 Aphelele Fassi 14 Werner Kok 13 Henco van Wyk 12 Dan du Plessis 11 Anthony Volmink 10 Manie Libbok 9 Paul de Wet 8 Francke Horn 7 Ruan Venter 6 Dylan Richardson 5 Marvin Orie 4 Eben Etzebeth 3 Thomas du Toit 2 Bongi Mbonambi 1 Simphiwe Matanzima STORMERS: Libbok's new colours are green and gold? Wynona Louw

Not that this needed to be said (again), at all, but Manie Libbok absolutely needs to be in the Springbok squad for the end-of-year tour. In terrible conditions, the Stormers flyhalf made no mistakes off the kicking tee as he nailed every single one at the Swansea.com Stadium, while he also ticked all the “general” boxes. The Stormers didn't put out their strongest team for the clash on Friday, and given the way Ospreys’ forward pack handled the opposition at times, Libbok still thrived.