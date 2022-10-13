Willem Alberts is back to ‘collect bones’ for the Lions

Johannesburg - The big and burly old war horse – the Bone Collector – will make his return to the Lions starting XV this weekend, when the Joburgers host Ulster in United Rugby Championship action. After a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury, Willem Alberts will pack down next to captain Reinhard Nothnagel in a move that will see line-out specialist Pieter Jansen van Vuren drop to the bench.

It is one of five changes – the majority of them amongst the forwards - head coach Ivan van Rooyen has made to the run-on side for the clash on Saturday at Emirates Airline Park (kick-off 2pm). The Lion have recently returned from a gruelling but highly successful European tour, so there is no reason to doubt that the changes are nothing more than rotational. The Bone Collector returns for the Emirates Lions to take on Ulster at Emirates Airline Park.



🆚 @UlsterRugby

🏆: @URCOfficial_RSA

🗓️: Saturday, 15 October

⏰ :14:00

🏟️: Emirates Airline Park

🎟️ : https://t.co/g8yBee2jTF#LionsPride@vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/4Eht9jg5p8 — Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) October 13, 2022 It, therefore, sees JP Smith start at loose-head ahead of Sti Sithole – who will earn his 50th cap for the Emirates Lions from off the bench – and the return of Jaco Visage to the No 2 starting berth. Sibusiso Sangweni and Emmanuale Tshituka have been alternating in-and-out of the losse-trio during this new season, and that strategy once again continues this weekend with Manu handed the No 6 jumper.

The only change that is “forced,” sees Edwill van der Merwe fit and ready after completing his concussion protocols this past fortnight. He rejoins the team as the rightful starter in the No 14 jersey, after the Stean Pienaar covered that position in the victory against Edinburgh last week. The Irish franchise are currently second in the URC standings, and will be a tough challenge for the buoyant Lions. It will be, however, the Ulstermen’s first visit to Ellis Park and all the disadvantageous experiences that go hand-in hand with Johannesburg. “Ulster is a top side and they have a good track record in the competition," said Nothnagel via a statement released by the union on Thursday.

"It will certainly be a challenging encounter for us. In saying that, they are a team who tour very well so that’s something we are taking into consideration as well.” “As a team we are quite confident, especially coming off what we believe was a successful tour. One of the biggest learnings for us as a team is that you must expect anything from any team in this campaign." Emirates Lions Starting XV: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Henco van Wyk, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Quan Horn, 10 Gianni Lombard, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Francke Horn, 7 Ruan Venter, 6 Emmanuel Tshituka, 5 Reinhard Nothnagel (capt), 4 Willem Alberts, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 JP Smith

