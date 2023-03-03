Willem Alberts returns to bolster ‘heaviest Lions pack’ for Bulls showdown

Cape Town — The Lions have largely rewarded the team that beat Glasgow Warriors last week, but there is one significant addition to the starting line-up for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash against the Bulls in Pretoria (4.45pm kickoff). Veteran Willem Alberts has been brought back in at No 4 lock for the trip to Loftus Versfeld after taking a breather for the Glasgow encounter, following a busy few weeks in the Lions engine-room.

All 38 years old, 120kg and 1.92m of Alberts will be unleashed in order to stop the Bulls’ maul in particular, where the former Springbok is especially effective. Alberts can also put in some big hits in defence, where he will look to line up the main Bulls ball-carriers such as Elrigh Louw, Jacques du Plessis and WJ Steenkamp, while he is a powerful force going forward in trying to get the Lions over the advantage line. His return results in a new-look loose trio, with coach Ivan van Rooyen shifting youngster Ruan Venter from lock to No 7 — which many argue is his best position anyway.

Jaco Kriel sustained a knee injury in the opening quarter against Glasgow and has been ruled out this week, and his absence will see the energetic Emmanuel Tshituka moving to openside flank. The rest of the starting XV remains the same, but there are two changes to the bench. Veteran prop Ruan Dreyer was suspended for three weeks for a dangerous clean-out that saw him red-carded against Glasgow, and his place is taken by Ruan Smith — whose twin brother JP will start at loosehead prop. Young loose forward Jarod Cairns also gets a welcome opportunity in place of Ruhan Straeuli.

After a torrid few weeks on and off the field for the Lions, the victory over Glasgow will have raised hopes of an upset at Loftus Versfeld. “There is no chance of us underestimating them. They played well last week, and got a lot of self-confidence out of the win over Glasgow,” Bulls coach Jake White said on Friday. “History will tell you that for us as a group, it has always been a difficult match against the Lions, here and away. We battled to find our rhythm, and it won’t be any different this weekend.

“If you look at their pack, it is probably the heaviest pack that they could have chosen. So, it will be a difficult game.” Lions Team 15 Quan Horn 14 Rabz Maxwane 13 Manuel Rass 12 Marius Louw (captain) 11 Edwill van der Merwe 10 Gianni Lombard 9 Sanele Nohamba 8 Francke Horn 7 Ruan Venter 6 Emmanuel Tshituka 5 Ruben Schoeman 4 Willem Alberts 3 Asenathi Ntlabakanye 2 PJ Botha 1 JP Smith.