USA Rugby vows ‘paradigm-shifting catalyst for growth’ as World Rugby confirm Australia, US as Rugby World Cup hosts

Cape Town – World Rugby confirmed on Thursday that Australia will host the men’s 2027 Rugby World Cup and the United States the 2031 edition as the sport transcends its traditional markets. In addition, the women’s event will be held in England in 2025, Australia in 2029 and the USA in 2033.

The governing body added that the World Rugby Council also approved a new model that will a “local delivery structure” established in each nation to ensure that the competition takes place without any issues – stating that such an approach is part of their “game-changer objectives” to provide hosting certainty for the tournament and and “stimulate the dynamic development of rugby globally by engaging with more fans and unlocking new revenue streams for increased investment in the sport”. Part of that strategy will be to implement a roadmap to accelerate the advancement of rugby in the USA and more investment in the women’s game. USA Rugby CEO Ross Young said in a statement: “I speak for the rugby community and fans across the United States when I express our sincere gratitude to World Rugby for their trust and endorsement of our vision to grow this incredible sport exponentially across our country.

“USA Rugby will now venture into a new era and ensure the sport’s most treasured event is a springboard for creating lasting, sustainable enthusiasm and passion for rugby from coast to coast. Breaking new ground. Discovering new stars. Inspiring new fans.



Speaking at the Council in Dublin, World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont added:

“The confirmation of host locations is supported by a new partnership approach to event delivery, that will power long-term, sustainable development, including in the USA and across the women’s game, enabling the sport to realise its global potential on and off the field, driving significant social and economic benefits for host nations. “Today is a landmark moment for the sport, and an exciting development for fans. I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making this dream a reality as we look to deliver a truly global sport for all.” The next men’s Rugby World Cup is in France next year, while the women’s event will be held in New Zealand in October and November this year.

