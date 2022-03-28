UWC edge CUT in high-scoring Varsity Cup thriller

Cape Town — University of the Western Cape (UWC) edged Central University of Technology (CUT) 44-38 in a high-scoring contest in their Varsity Cup match in Cape Town on Monday. While hosts UWC marched out to a 21-point lead early on in the clash, CUT were not to be outdone as they mounted a number of comebacks. Ultimately, though, UWC outscored their opponents by six tries to five in a thoroughly entertaining 80 minutes of rugby.

Story continues below Advertisment

UWC grabbed the first try against the run of play as centre Aydon Topley intercepted an Ixias pass and sprinted away for the try. Flyhalf Lyle Hendricks added the conversion from in front to put his side 7-0 ahead after five minutes. On the 20 minute mark, UWC worked a number of phases on the Ixias line before prop Haniel du Toit barged his way over. Hendricks nudged the conversion over as his side gained control of the match (14-0). UWC were swiftly over for their third with some good interplay between the forwards and backs, before number eight Romuald Ntumba dived over for a Point of Origin (POR) try in the corner (21-0).

Du Toit bagged his brace on the half hour mark for UWC, after a pick and go from five metres proved rewarding. Hendricks nailed the conversion to see his side lead 28-0. CUT finally found their first try of the clash as lock Matthew Sekele ensured their visit to the UWC resulted in points. Floris Brand sliced his conversion attempt from the right touchline, as his side trailed 28-5. On the stroke of half-time CUT wing Jacquin van Wyk snapped up a loose pass from UWC to intercept before surging towards the line and scoring under the posts for a stunning POR try. Brand slotted the conversion as his side moved to 28-14 down.

Story continues below Advertisment

UWC resumed the scoring in the second half from the restart as hooker Mauritz Swart bounced off a tackle near the line for the POR score, with Hendricks making it a nine-pointer (37-14). CUT, though, hit straight back from the kick-off with Sekele grabbing his brace and a POR try. Brand put the conversion through the poles to keep up the high-scoring affair (37-23). The tit-for-tat scoring was not done yet as UWC flank Nicholas Chipanje finished off a fiery backline move, with Hendricks nailing the conversion for 44-23 lead.

Story continues below Advertisment

Centre Septimus Dercksen capitalised on a free kick for CUT in the UWC to score yet another try as he fobbed off a couple defenders. In the 57th minute (44-28). Some fantastic support play from CUT saw prop Albertus Venter bound his way over the whitewash. Brand was successful with the conversion as his team moved back with 10 (44-35). Brand banged over a penalty for CUT in the 78th minute to take the scores to 44-38.

Story continues below Advertisment

Scorers: UWC 44 (28): Tries: Aydon Topley, Haniel du Toit (2), Romuald Ntumba (POR), Mauritz Swart (POR), Nicholas Chipanje. Conversions: Lyle Hendricks (5) CUT: Tries 38 (14) : Matthew Sekele 2 (1xPOR), Jacquin van Wyk (POR), Septimus Dercksen, Albertus Venter. Conversions: Floris Brand (3). Penalty: Brand @golfhackno1