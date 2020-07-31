UWC pleased to have ’dynamic’ Paul Treu as new rugby coach

CAPE TOWN - Former Springbok Sevens coach and high performance specialist Paul Treu has been appointed head coach of the University of the Western Cape. Treu will take over the coaching reins at the Varsity Cup team following a stint with the Stormers as an assistant coach and Performance and Innovation manager of the Western Province Rugby Football Union. Over the last year Treu was a high performance consultant for Japan’s Sevens team. UWC director of sport Mandla Gagayi says Treu is a perfect fit for the university, because of his commitment to "rugby and self-betterment“ through education. Treu also had a deep connection with UWC after graduating from the university in 1993 with a Higher Diploma in Education. Treu also played rugby for the university, before playing provincial rugby and captaining the SA Sevens team. Treu also holds a Masters Degree in Sports Directorship from Manchester Metropolitan University, a Masters in Educational Psychology from the Nelson Mandela University, and an Honours in Education from the Stellenbosch University.

“Paul’s appointment reinforces our strategy towards promotion of balance between academic and sport. It also reaffirms our commitment to the transformation of rugby as a sport where black coaches are usually overlooked or under-utilised,” Gagayi said.

Treu replaces interim coach Lionel Langenhoven, who was appointed following the death of Springbok great Chester Williams in October last year.

“I regard myself as a dynamic, cutting edge leader with extensive experience in professional sport. I am exploring opportunities to team up with a high performance organisation that relies on innovation and critical thinking, which in turn, prioritises best practice methods to achieve their goal,” Treu said in a statement sent out by UWC.

“I believe that the next generation in rugby will require even more innovative approaches to performance than ever before. As technology has become more pervasive and information more freely accessible, it is the ability to process, filter and commit to what is important in the ‘big data’ landscape that will set organisations apart. This is as true in sport as it is of any other industry.

“In this regard, the network alluded to previously, which I have access to through my international work and experiences and studies, as well as an ability to manage and interpret the details whilst retaining a clear vision of the ‘big picture’, are key competitive advantages that I believe I bring to this role.”

UWC rector and vice-chancellor, professor Tyrone Pretorius, believes that universities are key in the development of the sports men and women of the future.

“Treu is a shining example of what can be achieved when student athletes can create a balance between their careers in sport and their academic honours. We are pleased to have him on board and wish him all the best in his new role. He has an excellent track record having been in charge of very successful Springbok Sevens campaigns,” said Pretorius.

IOL Sport