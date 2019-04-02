Maties in action against UWC on Monday. Photo: Thys Lombard/Varsity Cup

JOHANNESBURG – Results of Monday evening's FNB Varsity Cup round nine matches played around the country (home teams first-mentioned): University of Cape Town (UCT) Ikeys 36, Central University of Technology (CUT) 10

University of Johannesburg (UJ) 14, University of Free State (Shimlas) 38

University of Stellenbosch (Maties) 84, University of Western Cape (UWC) 26

North West University (NWU) 74 University of Witwatersrand (Wits) 15.

Upcoming fixtures:

Varsity Shield semifinal, Thursday, April 4

4.45pm: Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT Sports Stadium) vs Walter Sisulu University (WSU)

7pm: Madibaz vs UKZN at Madibaz Stadium.

Liam Daniels during the Varsity Cup game between NWU and Wits at the Fanie Du Toit Sport grounds in Potchefstroom on Monday. Photo: Barco Greeff/Varsity Cup

Varsity Cup semifinal, Monday, April 8

Tuks vs NWU at Tuks Stadium at 4.45pm (live on SuperSport)

Maties vs Shimlas at Danie Craven Stadium at 7pm (live on SuperSport).

African News Agency (ANA)