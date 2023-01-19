Cape Town - As a life-long Lions fan, the following opinion hurts a helluva lot. Whether you are a Sean Everitt man or not, there is no denying that the Sharks in recent weeks have become the team to watch in the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup since he departed.

The former Sharks coach was unceremoniously sacked after a dreadful home loss to Cardiff in November last year, but since then the Durbanites have soared to some impressive victories. They have lost only one match in seven in all competitions since that fateful day. Don’t get me wrong, I like Everitt and believe that he has a future as a coach in South African rugby but there were always murmurs that this Sharks team was too big for him. In the last two months that notion has been supported as the men in black have blasted their way past all-comers. Under former Blitzbok coach, director of rugby Neil Powell, the Sharks have thrived and are playing some truly eye-catching and virtuoso rugby.

Of course, it helps that Powell can call upon the best SA has to offer. Their scrums, with Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Carlu Sadie, Thomas du Toit and Khutha Mchunu in the front-row, have been monstrous. Eben Etzebeth packing down behind them in the second-row isn’t hurting their chances either. Arguably the biggest impact on the team has been Siya Kolisi. The Springbok captain has been imperious in recent weeks and is playing some of his best rugby. After the 32-3 demolition of Bordeaux this past weekend, Powell waxed lyrical about the depth of his squad - with specific reference to his first half-backs. Jaden Henrikse and Grant Williams have been alternating the No 9 jumper with impressive effect, bringing a sense of verve and urgency to the position.

Said Powell of that particular inter-squad rivalry: “It is obviously great for us to have two quality scrumhalves. “It is something that we like to build on, to have two quality players in each position so that we can rotate players. Grant has done well for us in the last three games, and then Jaden comes into the team and he makes a step up. “As a coach, you obviously couldn’t ask for more … ”

So too have the centres been luxuriously pleasant to watch. The Rolls-Royce that is Lukhanyo Am is starting to purr again, his silky skills and talents kneading on the chest. Alongside him, Rohan Janse van Rensburg is projecting power and majesty before him when on the field, and is being fully supported by the equally dangerous Ben Tapuai. Meanwhile, on the wing, a much more aggressive Makazole Mapimpi is making his presence felt. “It is the environment we like to create,” said Powell of Mapimpi’s recent heel turn on the field.

“The guys need to enjoy where they are and what they are doing every day when they come out here. It is great to see (Mapimpi) with this new energy in terms of how he plays and brings that aggression, but also his experience. “It has contributed massively to the success of the team.” Perhaps the biggest surprise within the Sharks, however, has been the return to confidence of Curwin Bosch.

Previously, the flyhalf had been decried for his inconsistent performances, but under Powell the 25-year-old is slowly returning to the player that once made him the future of rugby in SA. The Sharks, scarily, have yet to play a full 80 minutes, but they are certainly building towards a near perfect game. All of these players will be available - save Mbonambi - when Powell selects his matchday 23 to face Harlequins on Saturday at Twickenham Stoop in their final pool game of the Champions Cup. The team has the very real possibility of topping their group in their debut season of the competition and securing home playoff matches in the Round of 16, quarter-finals and quite possibly the semi-finals, if such a decision is required.