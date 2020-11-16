WATCH: A roundup of IOL Sport’s Top 5 stories from last week

CAPE TOWN - It was a week of record-breaking performances, title celebrations and tears of joy. Lewis Hamilton won the Turkish Grand Prix, which sealed his seventh Formula One championship, matching Michael Schumacher’s record. Hamilton already had more race wins, pole positions and podium finishes than any other driver in the history of the sport. On Sunday, Dutsin Johnson couldn’t hold back the tears after winning the Masters at Augusta National with a record 20-under-par total. It was his second Major win with brother Austin on his bag. These are just two of the sport stories that engaged our readers over the last week. Enjoy the rest!

5. Lewis Hamilton wins in Turkey for record-equalling seventh F1 title

Lewis Hamilton took a record-equalling seventh world championship after winning a wet and slippery Turkish Grand Prix.

4. Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis expecting greater things for current champions

Banyana Banyana beat Botswana 2-1 in the final of the Cosafa Women’s Championship in Port Elizabeth.

3. Nightmare year gives way to childhood dream for Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson wrapped up a second major title, as he shot a four-under-par 68 for a five-stroke victory at the Masters

2. “King KG” was devastating at IPL 2020. Here’s how the Proteas performed in the UAE...

IOL Sport senior cricket writer Zaahier Adams rates Kagiso Rabada and his Proteas teammates’ performances at 2020 Indian Premier League.

1. Zelt Marais, don’t sell off WP Rugby to white minority for petty cash

If control of WP Rugby is to be ceded to the highest bidder, then that bidder needs to come armed with as much personality as they do cash, writes Mark Keohane.

