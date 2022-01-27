SportRugby
Springbok captian Siya Kolisi is the latest high-profile player to send a message of support to a young rugby player that has been bullied. Photo: Javier Garcia/Shutterstock via BackpagePix
Springbok captian Siya Kolisi is the latest high-profile player to send a message of support to a young rugby player that has been bullied. Photo: Javier Garcia/Shutterstock via BackpagePix

WATCH: Alfie, I’m proud of you - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi sends support for young rugby player

By Michael Sherman Time of article published 34m ago

Share this article:

Johannesburg - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on Wednesday added his voice to the flood of messages of support for young rugby player Alfie after he was the target of online bullying.

Mark Pugsley posted a picture of his son, Alfie, playing in an Under-12 schoolboy side in England last week, only for a Facebook user to make an inappropriate comment about the young boy’s weight.

Pugsley explained the incident on twitter, with the post quickly going viral.

Springboks Ox Nche and Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira were quick to send messages of support for Alfie, and now the World Cup winning skipper Kolisi has joined in.

Kolisi tweeted alongside a video: “Alfie, I’m proud of you for being a true champion through your hard work and determination.

MORE ON THIS

“Keep doing what you do and don’t let anyone tell you who you can’t be. Never make yourself small because of small-minded people.”

Kolisi referenced top referee Nigel Owens in his video, after the official had said: “Alfie mate, you keep enjoying the rugby. Always try your best, but always enjoy it. Your doing well keep going.

“I’ll come along to ref one of your games one day and will look forward to it. Keep smiling my friend.”

Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus tweeted: “Spot on Nigel !! Enjoy and try your best Alfie. As easy as that !!”

While the World champion Springbok captain lent his voice to the discussion, the All Blacks rugby team were not to be left out either.

The official All Blacks account tweeted: “You’ve got plenty of fans down here in Aotearoa too, Alfie.”

@Golfhackno1

IOL Sport

Siya KolisiRassie ErasmusSpringboksRugby

Share this article: