Cape Town – Even when they came under pressure, two-try hero Wandisile Simelane felt the way the Bulls managed to “stay in the fight” was the crucial factor in Saturday night’s 39-28 Champions Cup victory over the Exeter Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld. The English club kept hitting back whenever the Bulls scored, going from 7-7 to 15-14, and when the Pretoria side raced into a 32-14 lead in the second half, the visitors pulled it back to 32-21 with 15 minutes to go.

Story continues below Advertisement

But Simelane’s second touchdown, in which he snatched a Chiefs pass to intercept the ball and race away, secured a welcome victory for a team missing their ill coach Jake White. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Bulls (@blue_bulls_official) While the Bulls No 13 revelled in the ball-in-hand attacking approach, he acknowledged the powerful display from the forwards, who dominated in the scrums and imposed themselves physically on the Exeter pack. “I thought we played really well. We stuck to what works for us, and stuck to our game-plan coming into this match. We pitched up physically and defensively, and were pretty happy with the effort from the boys,” Simelane said in a video posted on the Bulls social media channels.

“We knew we were going to be under the pump at certain stages of the game. The Chiefs are a top team, so we were mentally prepared that things sometimes won’t go our way. “But we just had to stay in the fight, stick it out and if we do that, things will change. And when that did happen, we managed to take our opportunities, which was great from the boys. Petition to sign Wandisile Simelane up to @BafanaBafana ✍



Great football skills from the @BlueBullsRugby 1️⃣3️⃣ who then scores after a somewhat favourable bounce 👀#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/SyN3YTu7Ml — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) January 14, 2023 “We always try to take our opportunities when we get that, and tonight, it was just one of those days when the ball stuck, and we appreciate days like these and must just work hard so that we can get more days like these.

Story continues below Advertisement

“When you are having fun, you are probably playing well, so we always try to have fun out there.” Fullback Kurt-Lee Arendse produced a typically thrilling performance despite not getting onto the score-sheet, and was duly chosen as the Man of the Match. “It was very tough in the first half, I must say. But the forwards kept us in the game, and I am just happy for the win,” the Springbok star said afterwards.

Story continues below Advertisement

The @BlueBullsRugby philosophy embodied in one try 👏



There is so much pace in this Bulls backline, how would you go about stopping it? 🤔#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/gHPEeHO2aN — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) January 14, 2023 “It was incredible. When the forwards come to the party, the backs can jol – and that’s what it’s all about.” Next up for the Bulls is a marathon trip to France to take on Lyon in the Champions Cup on Friday (10pm SA time kickoff), and they will be hopeful of pulling off another victory at the Stade Gerland, after a second-string side won 42-36 at Loftus in December. Points-Scorers