WATCH: Dan du Plessis credits Joseph Dweba for Stormers try assist

Cape Town — It is hard to believe that Dan du Plessis will be turning 28 in March, having long been considered one of the finest young talents in South African rugby. But several injuries — especially concussion — have hampered his progress along the way, and his career was in jeopardy at times.

The Stormers centre, though, seems to have put it all behind him this season, and he continued his excellent form with a Man of the Match display in Saturday night's 30-16 Champions Cup victory over Clermont at Cape Town Stadium.

Du Plessis’ thrilling try in the 56th minute broke the back of Clermont’s stubborn resistance. The midfielder made a number of other surging runs when combining with cousin Jean-Luc du Plessis, who helped to bring some much-needed energy to the Stormers attack in the second half as a replacement for Kade Wolhuter at flyhalf. But first things first — Dan du Plessis needs to acknowledge the try assist from one of his teammates …

“I linked with Joseph (Dweba, Stormers hooker, who delivered a terrific offload in the tackle to put the No 12 into the gap) — he said I must give him the credit! “He almost just threw it on the right-hand side of me … He said I spoke to him, and I can’t remember. But he just threw it on the right-hand side and the gap opened up. Credit to Joseph!

"A lot less unforced errors and a lot less penalties (in the second half). The penalty count was pretty high in the first half, so we put ourselves under pressure. "Then obviously a change in the halfback combination … The other halfback combination (Wolhuter and Stefan Ungerer were replaced by Jean-Luc du Plessis and Herschel Jantjies) could've started and it could've been the same story. "I think it was just a matter of them taking on that first punch, and then having fresh legs coming on and making a difference."

“I think it was just a matter of them taking on that first punch, and then having fresh legs coming on and making a difference.” Du Plessis has dovetailed superbly with Ruhan Nel in an all-encompassing centre pairing that has the necessary pace, power and skill to unlock defences, and they continued in that vein against Clermont. Operating with Jean-Luc — who is the son of former Springbok wing Carel, while Dan’s father was another Bok from the 1980s, flyhalf and centre Michael — was also a delight.

“We (him and Nel) feed off each other and we give each other confidence. He gives me a lot of confidence, especially on defence ... He just carries that confidence and he gives the guys inside him the power to go up as well, and he goes hard. And especially with the reads he makes, it puts the team on the front foot. I enjoy playing with him,” Du Plessis said. “(Playing alongside Jean-Luc) brings back a lot of memories from when we were younger … I haven’t played a lot with him as he just recently came back. “It’s just good to see him on the field, as he had a very tough time with knee injuries. He got a lifeline at Western Province and now he has taken his chance with two hands, and he is doing really well — so really glad for him.”