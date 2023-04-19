WATCH: Former Springbok No 8 Joe van Niekerk inducted into Toulon Hall of Fame

Cape Town — Former Springbok No 8 Joe van Niekerk said he felt “just absolute joy” after being inducted into French club Toulon’s Hall of Fame on Tuesday. At a glittering ceremony at the Zenith de Toulon arena, Van Niekerk was surrounded by the cream of the crop from the club’s all-star team that won three consecutive Champions Cups in 2013, 2014 and 2015, as well as former coaches, administrators and current players.

It turned out to be a bit of a South African affair as Van Niekerk — now 42 and seemingly back in Cape Town after running a healing sanctuary and organic farm in Costa Rica for several years — was joined at the function by his girlfriend Cato Vermeulen and teammates Bryan Habana and Bakkies Botha, as well as Cheslin Kolbe, who is currently playing for Toulon.

In addition, Princess Charlene of Monaco — former SA champion swimmer Charlene Wittstock — was also in attendance with her husband, Prince Albert II, and she posed for a photo later with all the Bok legends. Other rugby figures present included Bernard Laporte, who was Toulon coach from 2011-2016, Frederic Michalak, Sonny Bill Williams, Drew Mitchell, Matt Giteau and Serge Blanco. England World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson was among the eight figures inducted on Tuesday, along with Van Niekerk, Marcel Baillette, Marcel Bodrero, Andre Herrero, Christian Carrere, Eric Champ and Jerome Gallion.

Former star flyhalf Wilkinson was the captain of the all-conquering Toulon team of 2013-2015, which also featured the likes of Danie Rossouw, Juan Smith, Giteau, Mathieu Bastareaud, Carl Hayman and Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Van Niekerk wrote: "Wow!! What a great honour ... I am aware of the incredible moment that the induction into the Hall of Fame represents. It is something really unique in France. "It was a dream for me to be part of this legacy, to give our blood, our sweat and our tears for this organisation @rctofficiel. "I learned a lot during my time in Toulon: how to overcome adversity, how to become a better human being, how to best serve and support my team and how to speak better French or Frangles.

"To my teammates, who were the best players in the world … It was the greatest blessing. I pay tribute to my brothers for their presence in my life! One thing I know for sure — there is no I in TEAM … and we have accomplished this together.

“I would like to say a big thank you to our exceptional coach Bernard Laporte and the former president of the club Mr Mourad Boudjellal for their wisdom and knowledge, and finally thank you to the current president Bernard Lemaitre for his great vision and for the creation of the Hall of Fame. “The fans here in Toulon are very special … they support their team with so much passion, they are the best supporters in the world.

"Finally, the opportunity to play here has been a huge privilege. I am very honoured to be inducted with all these exceptional players from all eras. I have no words to describe this feeling, just absolute joy. "Thanks, thanks, thanks!"