WATCH: John Dobson commits to Stormers future to stay in his ‘dream job’

Cape Town - Stormers head coach John Dobson signed a four year contract extension with Western Province Rugby.
The United Rugby Championship winning coach will be at the helm of the Cape side until at least 2027.
Despite the off field issues in the Western Province Rugby Football Union, they've managed to not only keep their top players in the Cape but also their top coaches.
Dobson's contract extension is an important one for the Stormers in a time where they are bidding for a successive URC title while competing in a first European Champions Cup with the big dogs of European rugby.
They're currently second on the URC log and will face English Premiership side Harlequins in the playoffs of the Champions Cup in April.
𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬, 𝐛𝐨𝐲𝐬!
We will have Dobbo at the helm until at least 2027.
Dobson said that he could not be happier to continue as head coach for the next four years.
"I grew up in Cape Town as part of a rugby family, so this is a dream job for me and I wouldn't want to coach anywhere else," he said in a statement.
"I have been very lucky to be surrounded by an outstanding coaching and support team and I am very excited about what we can achieve together in the coming years."
Dobson's built a strong coaching team with his assistants Rito Hlungwani, Dawie Snyman, Norman Laker and Labeeb Levy.
They're set to coach the Western Province Currie Cup team in this year's competition.
"The structures we have set up here and the continuous stream of talent coming through in the region will hopefully combine to put this team where it should be among the best in the world," Dobson added.
