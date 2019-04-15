Kurt Darren was tasked with singing the national anthem at Monday night’s Varsity Cup final in Stellenbosch. Photo: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency/ANA

He is regarded as one of the leading singers in South Africa, but on a big sporting stage, Kurt Darren slipped up. Afrikaans pop star Darren was tasked with singing the national anthem, Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika, at Monday night’s Varsity Cup final between Maties and Tuks at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch.

But after getting going, Darren messed up the second verse of the anthem, which saw the players with puzzled looks on their faces.

He got the first line out – “Morena boloka setjhaba sa heso” – but then instead of continuing with “O fedise dintwa la matshwenyeh”, Darren reverted back to the end of the first stanza, singing: “Yizwa imithandazo, yethu”.

He completed the rest of the anthem, but he was ridiculed for his error on social media.

“And just like that Kurt Darren completely butchers the National Anthem! Check the Tukkies players chuckling to each other. Oh dear. “O ek wil huis toe gaan!” tweeted @capeafricatours

And just like that Kurt Darren completely butchers the National Anthem! Check the Tukkies players chuckling to each other. Oh dear. “O ek wil huis toe gaan!” @SuperSportBlitz @varsitycup @supersports pic.twitter.com/yFEAseqeuG — Cape Africa Tours (@capeafricatours) April 15, 2019

“Bruh this is Kurt Darren that sang this mess. Mans was still in tune to Kaptein” said @TP_Pillay

@Michelle_Igwe added: “This Dorp is so small. The stadium is across the river from me. I always wondered what all the noise was about but never bothered to find out. Then Twitter told me Kurt Darren murdered the National Anthem. That’s how I found out about the Varsity Cup”

When you thought Ras Dumisani reached the highest point in comes Kurt Darren in a hold my beer dude spirit. — Veronica Nyathi (@NyathiVeronica) April 15, 2019

Kurt Darren just did a Ras Dumisani and butcher the national anthem at the @FNBVarsityCup finals on live TV!!!! #ssrugby @varsitycup — Dudley McDoolley (@dudleymcdoolley) April 15, 2019

IOL Sport

