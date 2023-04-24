Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, April 24, 2023

WATCH: Pote Human gives opposition coach ‘warm klap’ during Major League Rugby scuffle in United States

FILE - Pote Human was involved in a an altercation during a Major League Rugby match. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Cape Town - Former Blue Bulls coach Pote Human was ejected from a Major League Rugby match, according to reports, after he stormed onto the field and got into an altercation with a coach from the opposition.

The incident, caught on video, happened in a match between the Houston Sabercats, where Human is the coach, and Rugby New York.

The incident happened in the 22nd minute of the match when New York led 8-0. The Sabercats eventually won 34-27.

In the video, an irate Human can be seen walking onto the field, pointing his finger at one of the New York coaches while a water break was on before the two had a coming together and bumped each other.

Some shoving ensued before Human swatted at the New York coach with an open hand, and it set everything off.

Players and referees had to get between the two just as the New York coach swung a closed fist at Human who was held back by one of his players.

A visibly upset Heyneke Meyer, director of rugby at the Sabercats, is also seen next to the field with Human.

According to reports, the New York coach berated the Sabercats players during the water break and Human was having none of it.

As the South African is walking onto the field, he can be seen waving his hand as if to suggest the coach must 'get away' from his side.

Both Human and the New York coach were ejected from the game.

@LeightonK

