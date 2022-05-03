WATCH: Referee penalises rugby player for saying ‘jou ma se p**s’ during school match

A very agitated referee stops the game with a shrill blast of his whistle and calls up the Brackenfell captain and then the offending player, and lays down the law: “Your discipline is lacking, you can’t say ’your ma se P... This is nonsense, you can’t be saying ‘your ma se P...’”

Durban — Schoolboy rugby players from DF Malan and Brackenfell might have felt they were in the classroom about to get detention when the referee in a match between the schools slammed a player for foul language.

The referee proceeds to award DF Malan a penalty, and given the schoolmasterly tone of the ref, it would not be surprising if the offender was later asked to wash his mouth out with soap.

Discipline and schools rugby has indeed been in the news this week after a video went viral of a brawl in a U16 match between KZN schools Northwood and Kearsney at the latter’s home ground at the weekend. But the schoolboys initially were innocent as the fracas was caused by a miffed parent who was convinced the referee had cheated Northwood in the game.

He is seen first approaching the referee, who beats a retreat, and then he grabs a Kearsney boy, which is when all hell breaks loose...

As long as there has been school sport there has been a history of parents getting carried away on the sidelines but seldom do they actually invade the pitch, and it remains to be seen if a sanction has been imposed on the offender.