WATCH: Take note Ellis Park crowd, how the French helped deliver the best performance ever of the haka

As the haka began, viewers were treated to an incredible extreme wide shot of the stadium. A spotlight on either team could be seen, as well as the blue, white and red of the French flag on the roof. In what was one of the most stirring renditions of the haka ever, the production crew at the Stade de France in Paris combined with the All Blacks to put on a spectacle fitting of a Hollywood feature film. France and New Zealand met on Saturday, and before the haka the national anthems were sung in a precursor to what was the main attraction.

After the anthems were delivered under dimmed stadium light, the All Blacks gathered near the centre of the field in a circle. After the stadium announcer said a few words to the crowd, a hush descended on the arena with a spotlight on the All Blacks as well as the French team assembled shoulder-to-shoulder on the halfway line.

The glow of cellphones with the flashes on, added an extra aura to the atmosphere.

The broadcast then cut back to a wide shot of the team on the field from a low angle, with the red and blue of the stadium roof prominent behind the All Blacks as they carried on with their war cry. Every word of the haka was perfectly clear in front of the mostly silent crowd, as there were some close up shots of the New Zealand team. There was then a seamless transition to a high angle shot from behind the French side, with a subtle camera movement towards the All Blacks. It was indeed a spectacle to behold and the highest mark of respect from those in the French Stadium, and a far cry from Ellis Park in August when the disgraceful Springbok crowd sang Ole Ole throughout the haka during the Rugby Championship.